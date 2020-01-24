FIFPRO denies offering role to former UEFA president Platini

Sport

FIFPRO denies offering role to former UEFA president Platini

The global players' union FIFPRO has denied offering any sort of role to former UEFA president Michel Platini, whose four-year ban from football for ethics violations ended in October.

Former head of European football association UEFA Michel Platini leaves a judicial police station w
FILE PHOTO: Former head of European football association UEFA Michel Platini leaves a judicial police station where he was detained for questioning over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup soccer tournament, in Nanterre, France June 19, 2019. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

"In light of media reports linking Michel Platini to a role within our organisation, FIFPRO would like to put on record that no such position has been discussed let alone agreed by the FIFPRO board," said the union in a statement on Friday.

Platini was banned from football for eight years in 2015 along with former FIFA president Sepp Blatter. Both men denied wrongdoing.

The ban was over a payment of 2 million Swiss francs (£1.5 million) made to the Frenchman by FIFA in 2011 with Blatter’s approval for work done a decade earlier. FIFA's ethics committee said the payment, made at a time when Blatter was seeking re-election, lacked transparency and presented conflicts of interest.

Platini's ban was reduced to four years on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and Blatter's to six by a FIFA Appeal committee.

Platini, a former France captain who was one of the finest players of his generation, said in several interviews last year that he wanted a new role in football.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

