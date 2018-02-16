Figure Skating - Japan's Hanyu eclipses competition in injury comeback

GANGNEUNG, South Korea: Defending Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu hypnotised a delirious crowd with a stellar short programme at the Pyeongchang Olympics on Friday, reasserting his dominance of men's figure skating after a lengthy absence from competition.

Hanyu graciously executed all his jumps and spins with exceptional technique and grace, earning him first place and 111.68 points - just 1.04 away from his personal best score and world record.

Hanyu, who had not competed since October last year because of an ankle injury, took to the ice as a horde of Japanese fans shouted "Fight!" and was showered with Winnie the Pooh stuffed animals at the end of his performance.

"I'm very happy," Hanyu told reporters. "I was really feeling the music. I wanted to say that... I'm back."

Six-time European champion Javier Fernandez expertly executed his crowd-pleasing programme to earn 107.58 points, finishing in second place.

Japan's Shoma Uno hung on to land his triple Axel, earning 104.17 points and third place, while China's Jin Boyang finished fourth with 103.32 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dmitri Aliev, an Olympic Athlete from Russia, finished fifth after skating a strong programme that earned him 98.98 points, nearly eight points over his personal best.

"Honestly I wasn't really worrying," Aliev told reporters, adding that his Olympic performance at the Gangneung Ice Arena was only the second time he had skated at the facility.

"I persistently worked toward this competition. I understand that if I do my job, I can get a good result."

Canada's Patrick Chan, who struggled with his jumps in the team event's short programme, fell on his triple Axel, a jump that has haunted him throughout his career.

"I've been dealt a bad card," Chan, who finished sixth with 90.01 points, told reporters.

"I think growing up I just never had great technique on the Axel. I'm just trying to redeem myself now."

Quadruple-jump specialist Nathan Chen, one of the top contenders, fell on his first jump, a quad flip, before stepping out of his quad toeloop and putting his hand down on his triple Axel. He finished 17th with 82.27 points.

"I'm upset, obviously," Chen told reporters. "There's nothing to do but move on from here."

The skaters will compete in the long programme on Saturday, after which medals will be awarded.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Elaine Lies; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)