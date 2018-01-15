Figure Skating: Chan, Virtue and Moir lead Canadian Olympians

MONTREAL: Three-time world men's champion Patrick Chan and 2010 Olympic ice dance champions Tessa Moir and Scott Virue were among 17 figure skaters named on Sunday (Jan 14) to the Canadian Olympic team.

The largest contingent of figure skaters in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month will also feature Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford, who breezed to a seventh consecutive national title Saturday, and Canadian women's champion Gabrielle Daleman.

Chan captured his 10th national title on Saturday in Vancouver at the Canadian Olympic trials. He captured world crowns from 2011 to 2013 but settled for silver in men's and team events at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.

Joining him in the men's event will be Keegan Messing, who was second to Chan at the Canadian championships.

Virtue and Moir also took silver in team and ice dance at Sochi after claiming Olympic gold on home ice in 2010 and world titles in 2010, 2012 and last year at Helsinki. They captured an eighth Canadian crown on Saturday.

Joining them will be Canadian third-place finishers Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje as well as runner-ups Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sochi Olympians Weaver and Poje took world medals in 2014 and 2015 and missed another by less than half a point in 2017.

Daleman, who won her second national crown on her 20th birthday despite illness, was third at last year's worlds with Kaetlyn Osmond second. Osmond will get her chance at Olympic gold after finishing second to Daleman at Vancouver.

Completing the women's Pyeongchang lineup is Larkyn Austman, who was third Saturday in the same city where she served as an Olympic flower retriever in 2010.

In pairs, two-time world champions Duhamel and Radford will be joined by Julianne Seguin and Charlie Bilodeau as well as Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro. All three were on Saturday's podium.

While results of the championships were among the factors considered, the Olympic team was not finalized until a selection committee announcement Sunday.