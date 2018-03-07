Figure skating: Double Olympic champion Hanyu to miss worlds

TOKYO: Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu, who last month became the first male in 66 years to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in men's figure skating, will not defend his world title later this month, the Japan Skating Federation said on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old cast doubt on his participation in Milan after his Olympic triumph in Pyeongchang, saying repeatedly that healing the right ankle he injured in a training fall late last year was his priority.

"According to the results of a medical examination, I will be unable to take part in the worlds," Hanyu said in a statement, thanking his fans for their support.

"I will make every effort to recover as soon as possible through treatment and rehabilitation."

Last week, the double world champion told a news conference that he hoped to eventually successfully land a quintuple jump and break the five-spin barrier.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by John O'Brien)

