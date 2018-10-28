Figure skating: France's James and Cipres win Skate Canada pairs title

LAVAL: France's Vanessa James and Morgan Cipres, who won a bronze medal at this year's world championships, captured the pairs crown on Saturday (Oct 27) at Skate Canada International by taking the free skate.

The French duo, who opened by winning Friday's short program, were runaway winners in the free skate with 147.30 points to finish with the overall crown on 221.81.

China's Peng Cheng and Jin Yang were second overall on 201.08, .15 ahead of Canadian third-place finishers Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro.

But the Chinese couple was only fourth in the free skate, Russia's Aleksandra Boikova and Dmitrii Kozlovskii taking second on 131.97 with Moore-Towers and Marinaro third on 129.67.

Peng and Jin, last year's Asian Winter Games runners-up, were another .59 of a point adrift in the free skate.

Men's, women's and ice dance titles will all be decided later Saturday at the International Skating Union Grand Prix event in suburban Montreal.

Women's 2015 world champion Elizaveta Tuktamysheva of Russia seized the lead in the women's event by winning Friday's short program.

Japan's Wakaba Higuchi was second with compatriot Mako Yamashita third.

Canada's Keegan Messing was the shock men's leader ahead of Japan's Shoma Uno and South Korean Cha Jun-hwan.

In ice dance, 2018 US champions and world runners-up Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, last week's winners at Skate America, captured the rhythm dance ahead of second-place Russian duo Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov.