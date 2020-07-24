Fiji not joining main Six Nations competition: BBC

REUTERS: Fiji might only play in a new series of matches involving Six Nations teams and will not become part of the main championship, the BBC has reported, despite the Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) saying it was on the "verge of joining" the annual competition.

FRU chief John O'Connor said in a statement (https://www.fijirugby.com/latest-news/fiji-rugby-confirm-chairman-rotation) on Thursday Fiji rugby had opportunities "which we could only dream of in the past".

"We are on the verge of joining the Six Nations rugby competition and have Super Rugby New Zealand and Australia knocking on our doors," O'Connor said.

However, the BBC said a Six Nations representative had confirmed the Pacific Islanders might only be involved in a new series involving England, Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Italy and France.

This year's Six Nations can resume from the COVID-19 shutdown in October while a new set of international matches involving the northern hemisphere teams can be played in Europe from Nov. 14 to Dec. 5 after World Rugby recommended a revised calendar.

O'Connor also said FRU chairman Francis Kean would rotate out from the governing body's board and be replaced by Conway Beg.

Kean had stepped down from the World Rugby Council in April and withdrew his nomination for the global governing body's Executive Committee after allegations of discrimination were published by The Sunday Times.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)