MMA: Filipino crowned ONE Flyweight interim champion; Team Evolve's Bruno Pucci suffers loss in opening main card

MANILA: Filipino Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio did his country proud as he captured the ONE Flyweight interim title by beating former champion Kairat “The Kazakh” Akhmetov at ONE: Global Superheroes in the Philippines on Friday (Jan 26).

Team Lakay's Geje Eustaquio (top) locking in a head-lock against his opponent. (Photo: ONE Championship)

The 28-year-old Team Lakay veteran put forth one of his best showings in his seven-year professional career, as he stifled Akhmetov for five whole rounds to author a unanimous decision win for the title.

Akhmetov, a Greco-Roman wrestler based out of Thailand, looked to take matters to the ground where he had the advantage with his grappling. His Filipino opponent, however, proved elusive for the duration of the bout.

Eustaquio had promised fans improved takedown defence in their rematch of the one he lost in September last year. The home favourite duly delivered this time, all while showcasing absolutely dominant striking, keeping Akhmetov at bay with his fast and powerful attacks.

Filipino Geje Eustaquio (right) keeping Kairat Akhmetov (left) at bay with a punch. (Photo: ONE Championship)

“I don’t know what to say. This belt is not mine to take, it’s ours,” said an emotional Eustaquio after the bout.

“Thank you to my family who was always there from the start, coach Mark Sangiao, and the entire Team Lakay who never doubted me, and always believed that one day I would stand here holding this belt.”

Reigning ONE Flyweight champion Adriano Moraes, who watched intently from cageside, climbed onto the mat to congratulate Eustaquio on his victory. The two athletes exchanged hugs and promised fans an epic battle when they attempt to unify the titles sometime later this year.

With the victory that captured the ONE interim Flyweight title belt, Eustaquio improved his overall record to 10-6. As for Akhmetov, he experienced his second defeat in six months and saw his record fall to 24-2.

TOUGH LOSS FOR PUCCI

For Team Evolve MMA’s Bruno “Puccibulll” Pucci, it was a fight to forget even though it was a non-title Featherweight bout.

The Brazillian, who trains in Singapore, suffered a first-round loss against American Emilio “The Honey Badger” Urrutia in the opening main card of ONE: Global Superheroes.

Emilio Urrutia (left) delivering one of his many strikes onto Bruno Pucci (left). (Photo: ONE Championship)

Having already fallen to two knockout losses earlier in his career, the two-time Brazillian Jiu-jitsu (BJJ) no-gi world champion “Puccibull” knew he had to be wary of Urrutia’s striking.

Watching on the sidelines was ONE's Women's Atomweight champion Angela Lee, who was there to lend her support to her Brazilian fiancé.

Pucci, however, had no answer to Urrutia’s raw power, as the BJJ specialist sustained a monstrous left hook which sent him crashing to the canvas midway through the opening stanza.

The official finish came at 3:33 minutes of round one, with Urrutia scoring a sensational knockout win to improve his overall record to 11-5, notching his second straight victory inside the ONE cage.

Urrutia, who trains at Tiger Muay Thai & MMA gym in Phuket, found himself on a four-bout win streak.

