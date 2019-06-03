Final-round charge at Memorial primes Woods for US Open

Tiger Woods made a final-round charge at the Memorial tournament on Sunday before stumbling with two late bogeys in Dublin, Ohio.

REUTERS: Tiger Woods made a final-round charge at the Memorial tournament on Sunday before stumbling with two late bogeys in Dublin, Ohio.

Nevertheless, his five-under-par 67 dispelled any doubts he might not be ready for the U.S. Open starting at Pebble Beach on Thursday week.

Woods lit up Muirfield Village with seven birdies in 11 holes at a venue where he has won a record five times.

Although his momentum was halted by a bogey at the 14th, where his approach nestled down in deep greenside rough, he was a picture of contentment afterwards.

"I played really well today," Woods told CBS television.

"I hit the ball so crisp and so solid and made some nice putters there on the front nine and had things rolling for a little bit.

He finished at nine-under 279 and will have a week off to hone his game before heading to Pebble Beach, the seaside California course where he won the 2000 U.S. Open by an astonishing 15 strokes.

Woods won the Masters in April, his 15th major title, but missed the cut at the PGA Championships at Bethpage two weeks ago.

He was feeling under the weather at Bethpage and clearly was a little rusty after not having played a tournament in more than a month.

The 43-year-old was determined not to go into the U.S. Open under-prepared, and his trip to the Jack Nicklaus-hosted Memorial served its purpose.

Woods is second on the all-time major championship victory list, three behind Nicklaus.

"I wanted to have something positive going into the Open and kind of sneak up there with a nice little top 10 possibly," Woods said of his goal on Sunday.

"I was never going to win the tournament with where I was at. I wanted to get to double digits today and I did. I just didn't stay there."

German Martin Kaymer started the final round at 15 under par, two strokes ahead of Australian Adam Scott and four clear of a group including American Patrick Cantlay.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Ed Osmond)