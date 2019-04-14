Final round tee times brought forward at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga.: Tee times have been brought forward for the final round at the Masters on Sunday in an effort to beat expected bad weather at Augusta National.

Players will be grouped in threesomes starting at 7.30 a.m. (1130 GMT) and the leaders are scheduled to tee off at 9.20 a.m.

Advertisement

The leading half of the field will start the round at the first hole, with the others at the 10th.

"The safety of everyone on our grounds is paramount," announced club chairman Fred Ridley.

"We also believe the earlier start will give us the best opportunity to complete the Masters on Sunday."

Sunday's forecast predicts a 30 percent chance of morning showers and isolated thunderstorms, and an 80 percent chance of storms after 4 p.m.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Ian Chadband)