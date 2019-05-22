Fiorentina coach Montella banned, to miss key final game

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella will miss the last match of the season against Genoa, which will determine whether his team will be relegated, following a two-game ban imposed by the league's disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

The former AC Milan coach, who was sent off in Fiorentina's 1-0 loss at Parma on Sunday, was banned for insulting the referees and for indirectly causing harm to a steward after punching an advertising hoarding.

There is a three-point gap between 15th-placed Fiorentina and Genoa in 18th.

Fiorentina, who have been sucked into a relegation battle after losing their last five league games, must avoid defeat at home to Genoa on Sunday to ensure their survival in Serie A.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia)