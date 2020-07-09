Fiorentina hold Cagliari to dull goalless draw

MILAN: Fiorentina and Cagliari served up one of the dullest games since the Serie A season restarted just under one month ago when they played out a goalless draw in their mid-table clash on Wednesday.

Giovanni Simeone had an early goal disallowed for the Sardinians for offside while Fiorentina's Alfred Duncan hit the post just before halftime.

Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa was completely out-of-sorts, getting booked early on and at one point colliding with Pol Lirola as they both went for the same ball before being substituted at halftime.

Cagliari are 11th with 40 points and Fiorentina two places below on 35.

