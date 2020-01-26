Fiorentina's Castrovilli says dizziness was "just a scare"

Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli said that a bout of dizziness that forced him to leave the pitch during Saturday's Serie A game against Genoa and spend the night in hospital was "just a scare".

MILAN: Fiorentina midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli said that a bout of dizziness that forced him to leave the pitch during Saturday's Serie A game against Genoa and spend the night in hospital was "just a scare".

"Thank you for the many messages you've been sending me these past few hours," he said in an Instagram message on Sunday. "It was just a big scare, I'll be back on the field soon. Thank you to the medical staff for the support."

Fiorentina said in a statement after the 0-0 draw that Castrovilli had "felt dizzy after receiving a blow during play that went unnoticed at the time" and had been taken to hospital for observation after being substituted in the 65th minute.

Coach Giuseppe Iachini gave more details, saying the 22-year-old did not know where he was. "He couldn’t remember anything about the game, what his position was meant to be or where he was," said Iachini.

