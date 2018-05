Fired Japan football coach Halilhodzic sues JFA - for one yen

TOKYO: Lawyers for sacked Japan football coach Vahid Halilhodzic filed a legal claim against his former employers on Thursday (May 24) claiming "damage to reputation and honour" and seeking compensation - of one yen.

The Franco-Bosnian was unceremoniously given the boot by the Japan Football Association (JFA) last month, prompting an angry backlash from his legal team, who slammed the decision as a "brutal" case of wrongful dismissal.

Advertisement

Attorney Lionel Vincent has demanded an explanation and apology, accusing JFA president Kozo Tashima of summarily firing the former Algeria coach - just two months before the World Cup - without consulting board members.

"It's not about money for Vahid," Vincent told AFP. "He got Japan to the World Cup and he doesn't want to be the black sheep who looks stupid. He's deeply hurt and feels betrayed."

"President Tashima acted in violation of the JFA's governance rules, so we are seeking a formal apology."

But rather than seek a big payout, Halilhodzic's lawsuit calls for compensation of a symbolic one yen (US$0.0091).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Halilhodzic, who was appointed Japan coach in March 2015, was axed after a string of lacklustre performances, with the JFA appointing former technical director Akira Nishino as his replacement.

However, the legal wrangling will do little to help Japan's preparations just weeks before the start of the World Cup in Russia.

Halilhodzic flew back to Tokyo to hold an emotional press conference following his dismissal, blasting Tashima for a "lack of respect".

In an interview with AFP, the 66-year-old said: "I don't want to leave the country as a mess, as an incompetent."

Tashima had blamed the sudden sacking on a breakdown in communication between Halilhodzic and key players, a charge the ex-coach angrily rejected.

Despite that denial, however, talismanic forward Keisuke Honda - thought to be one of the players at loggerheads with the coach - subsequently criticised Halilhodzic's style of play in an interview with local media.