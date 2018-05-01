Firmino extension is first of many at Liverpool: Klopp

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is confident that many of his top players will follow the example of striker Roberto Firmino and extend their stays at the Premier League club.

REUTERS: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is confident that many of his top players will follow the example of striker Roberto Firmino and extend their stays at the Premier League club.

Brazil international Firmino, who has scored 27 goals and provided 16 assists in 50 games this season, has signed a long-term contract at the Merseyside club.

"It's unbelievably important news for us. Really cool," Klopp told Liverpool's website http://www.liverpoolfc.com. "This is one very important step for us. Absolutely. But even Roberto cannot play alone.

"In the moment every player knows about our plans. He's the first but for sure he won't be the last."

British media reported that new deals are in the pipeline for Liverpool forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah along with defenders Ragnar Klavan and Alberto Moreno.

The goals of Salah, Firmino and Mane have helped Liverpool up to third in the league table and into the Champions League semi-finals.

They travel to AS Roma for the second leg on Wednesday with a 5-2 advantage before a league trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)