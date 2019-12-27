Firmino scores twice as Liverpool crush Leicester to go 13 points clear

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Rampant Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Roberto Firmino struck twice in an emphatic 4-0 win at second-placed Leicester City.

LEICESTER, England: Rampant Liverpool moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League after Roberto Firmino struck twice in an emphatic 4-0 win at second-placed Leicester City.

The victory was inspired in large part by attacking right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold who created three goals and scored one himself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Popping up in the inside-left position, Alexander-Arnold floated a pinpoint cross to the backpost for Brazilian Firmino to head Liverpool into the lead in the 31st minute.

Liverpool were utterly dominant but had to wait until the 71st minute to extend their lead when Alexander-Arnold's corner was handled by Caglar Soyuncu and substitute James Milner slotted home the penalty with his first touch of the ball.

Firmino then made it 3-0, collecting and firing home a powerfully struck low-cross from Alexander-Arnold before the 21-year-old rounded off the rout, hammering a low shot into the far, bottom corner at the end of a swift counter-attack.

Liverpool have 52 points from 18 games; Leicester are on 39 points from 19 matches and Manchester City are 14 points behind the leaders before their game at Wolves on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)