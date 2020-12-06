First ODI between South Africa, England abandoned after positive COVID-19 cases - SuperSport

The start of Sunday's One Day International between South Africa and England was delayed as players underwent a new round of testing after hotel workers tested positive for COVID-19.

CAPE TOWN: Sunday's One Day International between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two hotel workers in the teams' bio-secure environment tested positive for the coronavirus, match host broadcaster SuperSport reported.

The start of the game was initially delayed while officials waited for the results of a new round of testing from the England camp, before the decision was made to cancel the game altogether, SuperSport reported.

The remainder of the series is scheduled for matches at Newlands on Monday and Wednesday.

It is the fourth COVID-19 related incident on the six-match white-ball tour, two of which occurred in the South Africa camp before the matches started. It is the second involving a bio-secure environment.

The tour is providing much-needed revenue for embattled Cricket South Africa, who have already had to cut short a tour of India, and missed out on trips to Sri Lanka and the West Indies due to the coronavirus.

South Africa and England completed a three-match Twenty20 International series this week that was won 3-0 by the visitors, and were due to play three more ODIs.

The first was due to start on Friday but was postponed after an unnamed South Africa player tested positive in the bio-secure environment, the same hotel that the two teams are sharing, though they are being kept separate.

That meant a fresh round of tests that were conducted on Friday night, with South Africa given a clean bill of health.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Additional writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christopher Cushing)