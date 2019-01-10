Fish named US Davis Cup captain

Mardy Fish was named U.S. Davis Cup captain on Wednesday as the men's team competition enters a new era.

Fish, winner of six ATP singles titles and a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics, takes over from Jim Courier who held the post for eight years before stepping down in September.

"It is something that is a dream job for me, something I won't take for granted," said Fish during a conference call. "To be the next Davis Cup captain is incredibly humbling.

"I can't express how excited I am... that the players have supported the decision," added the 37-year-old who retired from professional tennis in 2015.

"Everyone is really excited about the idea of the reform and the new format, sort of a World Cup of Tennis.

"It is going to be interesting from all parties to see how it goes."

Fish will take charge in a dramatically different Davis Cup format from the one in which he played in 11 ties from 2002-12.

Instead of the three-day ties that used to take place a few times during the year, it has been overhauled into an 18-team event that this year will be played from Nov. 18-24 in Madrid.

