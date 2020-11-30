Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP

Fittipaldi to replace Grosjean at Haas for Sakhir GP

Brazilian reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi will make his Formula One race debut with the Haas team at the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain next weekend as replacement for Romain Grosjean, the team said on Monday.

Frenchman Grosjean suffered burns to the back of his hands in a fiery crash during Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix and is expected to remain in hospital until Tuesday. The team said he was unable to compete.

