Five memorable Chelsea v Liverpool matches

REUTERS: Chelsea and Liverpool will meet for the 179th time in all competitions on Sunday. We look back at some notable clashes between the sides.

Chelsea 4 Liverpool 4 (Champions League, April 2009)

Chelsea reached the Champions League semi-finals for the fifth time in six seasons after a thrilling 4-4 draw with Liverpool put them through 7-5 on aggregate.

Liverpool, who trailed 3-1 from the first leg at Anfield, went 2-0 up thanks to defender Fabio Aurelio's clever free kick on 19 minutes and a Xabi Alonso penalty nine minutes later.

With the score 3-3 on aggregate, Chelsea's Didier Drogba struck with a deft finish. Defender Alex then blasted a fierce shot past Liverpool goalkeeper Jose Reina on 57 minutes.

Midfielder Frank Lampard put Chelsea 3-2 up on the night with a low shot but Liverpool were not done and responded through midfielder Lucas Leiva's deflected effort before Dutch striker Dirk Kuyt headed in from close range.

Liverpool's hopes were ended a minute from fulltime, however, when Lampard slotted in Drogba's cross to seal a draw. Chelsea crashed out in the semi-finals after a 1-1 aggregate draw with Barcelona who advanced on away goals.

Chelsea 0 Liverpool 1 (League Division One, May 1986)

Liverpool's player-manager Kenny Dalglish struck the winning goal as they edged Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on the final day of the season to clinch the league title.

Liverpool, who came into the clash on the back of 10 wins from 11 games, took the lead when Dalglish found space behind the home side's back four midway through the first half.

The forward brought down defender Jim Beglin's flick to slot the ball past goalkeeper Tony Godden on 23 minutes.

Liverpool went on to claim a double by beating Everton 3-1 in the FA Cup final to mark a memorable first season for Dalglish as player-manager of the Merseyside club.

Chelsea 3 Liverpool 2 (League Cup final, Feb. 2005)

Chelsea claimed their first silverware under manager Jose Mourinho when they came from behind to beat Liverpool 3-2 after extra time in a thrilling League Cup final.

Chelsea found themselves a goal behind early in the contest as defender John Arne Riise struck with a stunning volley after just 43 seconds.

Chelsea kept attacking Liverpool's goal but were unable to find a way through until skipper Steven Gerrard headed defender Paulo Ferreira's free kick past his own goalkeeper 11 minutes from fulltime.

Striker Didier Drogba stabbed home after 107 minutes before substitute Mateja Kezman netted Chelsea's third goal from close range five minutes later.

Midfielder Antonio Nunez headed past goalkeeper Petr Cech to give Liverpool hope late in the match but Chelsea held firm to secure victory.

Liverpool 1 Chelsea 4 (Premier League, Oct. 2005)

A ruthless Chelsea thrashed reigning European champions Liverpool 4-1 at Anfield to charge nine points clear at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea took the lead through midfielder Frank Lampard's penalty on 27 minutes after defender Djimi Traore fouled striker Didier Drogba. Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard levelled nine minutes later with an angled shot.

League champions Chelsea hit back through midfielder Damien Duff who ran on to Drogba's pass and tucked in from close range. Midfielder Joe Cole then tapped in Drogba's weak shot at goal to make it 3-1 on 63 minutes.

Chelsea were not done and added a fourth with eight minutes to go, as midfielder Geremi pounced on a low pass to smash the ball into the top of the net at the far post.

Chelsea won the league title while Liverpool were third.

Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2 (FA Cup, April 2006)

Goals from defender John Arne Riise and midfielder Luis Garcia helped Liverpool beat Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final, ending the London club's hopes of a domestic double.

Riise curled a free kick through the Chelsea wall and past goalkeeper Carlo Cudicini to put Liverpool ahead on 21 minutes.

Garcia added a second on 53 minutes with a crisp volley from outside the penalty area after Chelsea defender William Gallas failed to head the ball clear.

Chelsea pulled one back when striker Didier Drogba latched on to a mistimed header by Riise to nod the ball past Jose Reina.

Liverpool went on to beat West Ham United 3-1 on penalties in the final to lift the trophy.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)