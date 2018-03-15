Five memorable Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace matches

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace will meet for the 43rd time in all competitions on Saturday. We look back at some notable clashes between the sides.

Huddersfield Town 7 Crystal Palace 1 (League Division One, Aug. 1999)

Huddersfield's Clyde Wijnhard scored a hat-trick, including an acrobatic third goal, while fellow striker Marcus Stewart struck twice as Steve Bruce's side secured a thumping 7-1 victory against Palace.

Midfielder Chris Beech's neat finish put Huddersfield ahead on 18 minutes. They doubled their lead seven minutes later as Wijnhard turned in Stewart's scuffed shot. Kenny Irons then struck from distance to make it 3-0.

Stewart scored his first goal shortly after the break, meeting defender Rob Edwards' cross and finishing in style. Dutchman Wijnhard doubled his tally with a solo effort and completed his hat-trick with a stunning overhead kick.

Palace defender Andy Linighan pulled one back on 69 minutes with a glancing header before Stewart completed the rout, slotting in after rounding Palace goalkeeper Fraser Digby.

Huddersfield finished eighth in the table while Palace were 15th.

Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3 (Premier League, Aug. 2017)

Steve Mounie scored twice as promoted Huddersfield surprised Crystal Palace with a 3-0 victory at Selhurst Park in their first-ever Premier League game, spoiling Frank de Boer's coaching debut in England.

Huddersfield went ahead on 23 minutes when midfielder Aaron Mooy's corner was headed goalwards by defender Chris Schindler and the ball went in off Palace defender Joel Ward.

The visitors doubled their lead three minutes later as Mounie headed Mooy's cross emphatically past Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey.

Mounie scored his second 12 minutes from fulltime in a counter-attack after being set up by substitute Collin Quaner. Forwards Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke had chances to put Palace back in the game but were thwarted by goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Huddersfield 1 Crystal Palace 2 (League Division One, Aug. 2000)

Skipper Neil Ruddock netted the winner in the second half as Palace came from behind to secure their first victory of the season against a toothless Huddersfield side.

The hosts took the lead in bizarre circumstances on 25 minutes, as captain Chris Lucketti's hopeful long ball towards Clyde Wijnhard found its way into the net with Palace goalkeeper Stuart Taylor rooted to his post.

Palace drew level through winger Julian Gray, who nodded in Clinton Morrison's cross for his first goal for the club. Ruddock's winner came after good work on the right by midfielder Jamie Pollock.

Palace narrowly avoided the drop that season, finishing 21st out of 24 teams. Huddersfield were relegated after finishing one place below them.

Crystal Palace 4 Huddersfield Town 0 (FA Cup, Jan. 1990)

Palace were easily the better side when they thumped Huddersfield 4-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup en route to the final, where they lost to Manchester United.

Jeff Hopkins opened the scoring for Palace as Steve Coppell's side took control of proceedings from the first whistle and created a host of chances.

Palace's high pressing caused Huddersfield's defence to falter on numerous occasions and the hosts' lead was doubled via a Dudley Lewis own goal before halftime.

It was the same story in the second half, with Mark Bright heading home Phil Barber's cross in the 72nd minute before another Huddersfield defensive error opened the door for John Salako to score Palace's fourth.

Palace went on to beat Rochdale, Cambridge United and Liverpool to reach their first FA Cup final, where they lost to Manchester United 1-0 in a replay after the first match ended 3-3 after extra time.

Crystal Palace 1 Huddersfield Town 0 (League Cup, Sept. 2017)

A Bakary Sako header helped Crystal Palace beat Huddersfield in the third round of the League Cup and get their first win under manager Roy Hodgson.

Palace came into the fixture needing a positive result following the sacking of Frank de Boer after a dismal start to the season.

Winger Sako gave the hosts an early lead in the 13th minute and Palace held on despite Huddersfield piling on the pressure in the second half with defenders Mamadou Sakho and Pape Souare putting in a solid display to keep the visitors at bay.

Palace were trounced by Manchester City and Manchester United in the league after their cup victory but bounced back with a shock win over champions Chelsea, which was their first in the league this season.

The Eagles are currently in 18th place with eight games left to play.

(Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)