Five memorable Manchester United versus Chelsea matches

Manchester United and Chelsea will meet for the 179th time in all competitions on Sunday. We look back at some notable clashes between the sides.

Chelsea 5 Manchester United 6 - (First Division, Oct. 1954)

Seamus O'Connell, a cattle farmer and one of two amateurs in the Chelsea side, scored a second-half hat-trick but was still on the losing side against a promising Manchester United team who were finally showing their potential under Matt Busby.

United's Dennis Viollet scored three, Tommy Taylor (2) and Jackie Blanchflower put the away side 6-3 up before Chelsea bagged two late goals.

Ted Drake's Chelsea lost their next two games but rediscovered their form in the second half of the campaign to lift their first ever top division title.

Chelsea 5 Man United 0 (Premier League, Oct. 1999)

Alex Ferguson's United arrived unbeaten in 29 matches but it was Chelsea who ran riot at Stamford Bridge.

The visitors did not help themselves, with goalkeeper Massimo Taibi making a hash of Gus Poyet's opening goal after just 27 seconds.

United were down to 10 men for the majority of the match after midfielder Nicky Butt was sent off for kicking Dennis Wise in front of the referee.

Chris Sutton scored his first Chelsea goal and Poyet found the net again, before an own goal from United's Henning Berg and a sharp finish from Jody Morris completed the rout.

Man United 1 Chelsea 3 (Premier League, May 2005)

The United team formed a guard of honour to welcome newly-crowned champions Chelsea but once the formalities were over, the hosts quickly settled into an attacking rhythm and scored first courtesy a Ruud van Nistelrooy finish from close range.

Jose Mourinho's Chelsea responded in style with a brilliant equaliser from long range by Tiago Mendes, before the midfielder set up Eidur Gudjohnsen, who dinked in a second.

Joe Cole added to United's misery as Chelsea went on to finish the campaign with a record 95 points and lift the top division title for the first time in 50 years.

Man United 1 Chelsea 1 (United won 6-5 on penalties) (Champions League final, May 2008)

It remains the only time two English teams reached the final of the competition and 120 minutes of football was not enough to separate them on a rainy night in Moscow.

Goals from Cristiano Ronaldo and Frank Lampard took the game into extra time when Chelsea's Didier Drogba was sent off.

United's talisman Ronaldo missed his strike in the shootout, but John Terry hit the post with a kick that would have won it for Chelsea and Edwin van der Sar saved from Nicolas Anelka.

It sparked celebrations for United boss Alex Ferguson and his players as the club won Europe's elite trophy for the third time.

Chelsea 2 Manchester United 3 (Premier League, Oct. 2012)

Manchester United closed the gap at the top of the league to one point after winning a hotly-contested match against Chelsea, who finished with two players sent off at Stamford Bridge.

A David Luiz own goal and Robin van Persie's clinical finish gave United a two-goal lead early in the first half, but leaders Chelsea stormed back with goals from Juan Mata and Ramires either side of the break.

A pulsating game took another twist when Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic was shown a red card for a tackle on Ashley Young and Fernando Torres was dismissed for diving.

Substitute Javier Hernandez struck a close-range winner from what appeared to be an offside position to inflict Chelsea's first league defeat of the season.

