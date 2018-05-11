Five memorable Southampton versus Manchester City matches

REUTERS: Southampton and Manchester City will meet for the 88th time in all competitions on Sunday. We look back at some notable clashes between the sides.

Man City 0 Southampton 1 (Premier League, May 2003)

On the final day of the season, a 34,957 crowd turned up to bid farewell to Maine Road, but Southampton played the role of party-poopers.

City were moving from their home of 80 years to a new stadium across the city, and the pre-match festivities seemed to distract Kevin Keegan's side.

The visitors capitalised on their only clear-cut chance when centre-back Michael Svensson headed Matt Oakley's free-kick past City goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel from eight yards in the 34th minute.

Gordon Strachan's Southampton took the three points to finish the season eighth, a place ahead of City.

Man City 2 Southampton 1 (Premier League, January 2005)

A stellar first-half display from Shaun Wright-Phillips earned City a well-deserved victory over a battling Southampton side.

Wright-Phillips created a corner which led to Paul Bosvelt nodding City ahead inside 20 minutes, before the English winger scored a 30-yard screamer to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Southampton pulled one back from the penalty spot through Kevin Phillips in the 90th minute to set up a tense finale, but City held on to the advantage to collect all three points.

Man City 3 Southampton 1 (FA Cup, January 2007)

Stuart Pearce's City rallied back after conceding an early goal to beat Southampton and reach the FA Cup fifth round.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after striker Kenwyne Jones lobbed goalkeeper Nicky Weaver but City responded almost immediately with Darius Vassell's low finish into the bottom corner.

City took the lead just before the break when Stephen Ireland set up Joey Barton, who finished with aplomb in front of the away fans.

DaMarcus Beasley put the contest to bed when he latched on to Richard Dunne's long pass before skipping past onrushing keeper Kelvin Davis to roll the ball into an empty net.

Man City 3 Southampton 2 (Premier League, August 2012)

City, crowned Premier League champions just three months earlier, began the 2012/13 campaign in dramatic fashion against promoted Southampton.

Carlos Tevez put City ahead just before the interval, but Rickie Lambert and Steven Davis replied to give Southampton a shock lead with 20 minutes to play.

The champions responded with Edin Dzeko firing home from close range, before Samir Nasri clinched a winner with a fierce drive past Saints goalkeeper Kelvin Davis.

Southampton 4 Man City 2 (Premier League, May 2016)

City's Champions League qualification hopes were left up in the air after a spectacular hat-trick from Sadio Mane secured Southampton a comfortable victory.

The Saints created nine chances on goal in the first half and they scored twice through Shane Long and Mane, before City's Kelechi Iheanacho pulled one back just before half-time.

Mane's pounced on a rebound off the crossbar to double Southampton's lead before Dusan Tadic set up the Senegalese winger for his hat-trick. Iheanacho scored his second to reduce the deficit but the contest was all but over.

Manuel Pellegrini's City went on to clinch the final Champions League spot ahead of rivals Manchester United on goal difference on the final day of the campaign.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)