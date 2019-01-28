related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund crushed Hanover 96 5-1 to protect their six point advantage over champions Bayern Munich, winners 4-1 against VfB Stuttgart.

Here are five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend:

DORTMUND RECORD

Dortmund are in stellar form having won 15 of their 19 league games so far for a club record points haul at this stage.

Dortmund's 48 points improved their club record from their 2010/11 title winning season.

Their win also meant coach Lucien Favre remained unbeaten in front of a home crowd so far. The Swiss coach, who took over this season, has notched nine wins and a draw at home this season.

FIVE-STAR REUS

For Dortmund captain Marco Reus it has been an equally productive season, having notched 12 goals in the first 19 matches, more than in any of his previous seasons at the club at the same stage.

Reus, plagued by frequent serious injuries in the past years, has remained largely healthy and has added seven assists to his name as Dortmund reached the 50-goal mark this season, more than any of their Bundesliga title rivals.

HOME STRENGTH

Borussia Moenchengladbach are equally strong at home, beating Augsburg 2-0 to match a club record with their 12th straight home win.

They equalled the record from the 1983/84 season under then coach Jupp Heynckes.

As for their 39 points from 19 matches, they had reached that mark back in 1976/77 when they won their last of five Bundesliga titles.

SCHALKE INJURIES

Schalke 04 saw three players join their injury list after their 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin.

Alessandro Schoepf suffered a ligament injury and will be out for months time while Benjamin Stambouli was sidelined until late February with a broken cheekbone.

Forward Steven Skrzybski has been ruled out with a muscle injury after he also had to be taken off injured towards the end of the game.

BOSZ WIN

Bayer Leverkusen coach Peter Bosz celebrated his first win on the German club's bench in his second game in charge.

Leverkusen beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-0 with a convincing performance in a trademark display of the Dutch coach's attacking style of play.

Leverkusen also set a league record for scoring at least one goal against the Wolves for their 33rd consecutive league game.

