BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund spectacularly squandered a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 with visiting Hoffenheim that cut their Bundesliga lead to five points. Bayern Munich moved back into second place with a 3-1 win over Schalke 04.

Here are five talking-points from the Bundesliga weekend.

UNBEATEN HOME RUN ENDS

Borussia Moenchengladbach dropped back to third after their 12-game unbeaten home run came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Hertha Berlin.

It was their first home defeat in almost a year and meant they were a game short of setting a club record.

LEWANDOWSKI RECORD

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski became the champions' first player to reach the 100 goal-mark at the Allianz Arena since the stadium's opening in 2005, when he scored in their 3-1 win over Hoffenheim.

The Poland striker's 119th Bundesliga goal for Bayern also lifted him to joint third in the club's all-time league scorers list, level with Roland Wohlfarth.

Only Gerd Mueller and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge have scored more Bundesliga goals for Bayern.

GOETZE GOAL

Borussia Dortmund's Mario Goetze was also on target on Saturday for his 50th league goal in the match against Hoffenheim but the league leaders wasted a three-goal lead.

Despite the draw, 2014 World Cup winner Goetze looks to be getting back to his best under coach Lucien Favre this season after several years of struggling with his form and with health issues.

He has now scored three times and set up another four goals in the Bundesliga this season.

THREE IN A ROW

Bayer Leverkusen's rise up the table under new coach Peter Bosz continued with a 5-1 demolition of Mainz 05 for their third win in four games since the Dutchman's arrival.

It was also the first time in almost three years that Leverkusen won three straight league games.

TWO SHOTS, TWO GOALS

Milot Rashica managed just two shots on goal before being taken off injured but it was enough for two goals as Werder Bremen crushed Augsburg 4-0.

The 22-year-old Kosovo international's goals helped Werder move within three points of the European spots.

