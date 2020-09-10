Flamengo beat Fluminense to secure fourth straight win

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Two first-half goals helped Flamengo to their fourth consecutive win in Brazil on Wednesday as the Rio side overcame arch rivals Fluminense 2-1 in an entertaining game at the Maracana stadium.

Filipe Luis put the reigning champions ahead after eight minutes and Gabriel Barbosa doubled their lead 11 minutes before halftime, with both goals coming after the Fluminense goalkeeper could only parry shots back into the danger area.

Fluminense pulled a goal back through Digao in stoppage time.

Flamengo, unbeaten in seven games, are second in the Serie A table, equal on 17 points with leaders Internacional and third-placed Sao Paulo. Fluminense are ninth on 11 points.

