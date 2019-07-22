Flamengo draw 1-1 at Corinthians in VAR-influenced match

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

11 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Corinthians drew 1-1 at home with Flamengo on Sunday in another Brazilian league game in which the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) played a key role.

SAO PAULO: Corinthians drew 1-1 at home with Flamengo on Sunday in another Brazilian league game in which the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) played a key role.

Flamengo took the lead on the hour when Clayson converted a penalty awarded after a long consultation with the VAR.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The home side equalised through Gabriel late on but only after a six-minute pause while officials reviewed the goal on the pitch-side monitor.

The result means that Flamengo remain third in Serie A five points behind joint leaders Palmeiras and Santos, while Corinthians, who have a game in hand, are eighth, a further five points distant.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)