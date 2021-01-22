Flamengo move into third with 2-0 win over Palmeiras

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Flamengo scored a goal in each half to overcome Palmeiras 2-0 on Thursday and move into third place in Brazil’s Serie A.

The opener came seconds before half time when Benjamin Kuscevic tried to clear the ball off the line, but instead it hit his team mate Luan Garcia and rebounded into the Palmeiras net.

Pepe secured all three points for Flamengo when he lashed home a loose ball from a corner seven minutes from time.

The result means the reigning champions are now just four points behind leaders Internacional and have a game in hand.

It was Palmeiras first league defeat in five games and leaves them in fifth place, eight points off the lead.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; editing by Richard Pullin)

