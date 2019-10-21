Flamengo win again to extend unbeaten run to 17 games

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Flamengo got a goal in each half to beat city rivals Fluminense 2-0 on Sunday and extend their unbeaten run at the top of the Serie A table to 17 games.

The Rio de Janeiro side last tasted defeat on August 4 and never looked like relinquishing the points at a busy Maracana stadium.

They took the lead in the fourth minute when Bruno Henrique headed home a short corner and then midfielder Gerson doubled their lead 21 minutes into the second half.

The result gives them 64 points from 27 games and momentarily at least extended their lead over second-placed Palmeiras, who play Athletico Paranaense on Sunday.

Reigning champions Palmeiras started the day eight points behind Flamengo.

