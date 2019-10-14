Flamengo win again to stay top in Brazil

Sport

Flamengo win again to stay top in Brazil

Bruno Henrique scored twice as Brazilian league leaders Flamengo extended their unbeaten run to 15 games with a 2-0 win over Athletico Paranaense on Sunday.

Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - October 13, 2019 Athletico Paranaense's Leo Cittadini in action with Flamengo's Gerson REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

Bookmark

CURITIBA: Bruno Henrique scored twice as Brazilian league leaders Flamengo extended their unbeaten run to 15 games with a 2-0 win over Athletico Paranaense on Sunday.

The striker struck just before halftime and then again in the dying seconds to complete the win that kept the Rio club on top of Serie A with 58 points.

His clinical finishing made up for the absence of top goalscorer Gabriel Barbosa who was on international duty.

It was the first time Flamengo have beaten Athletico away in the league since 1974.

Palmeiras, who beat Botafogo 1-0, are eight points adrift in second. Third-placed Santos, who could only draw 0-0 at Internacional, are two points behind Palmeiras.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark