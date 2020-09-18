Flawless Azarenka hands rare double bagel to Kenin in Rome

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Victoria Azarenka produced a masterclass on centre court at the Italian Open to knock out third seed Sofia Kenin with a dominant 6-0 6-0 victory in the second round on Thursday.

ROME: Victoria Azarenka produced a masterclass on centre court at the Italian Open to knock out third seed Sofia Kenin with a dominant 6-0 6-0 victory in the second round on Thursday.

Azarenka, who lost the U.S. Open final in New York on Saturday and flew in to Rome to beat Venus Williams in a two-hour first-round match on Wednesday, needed only an hour to dispatch the reigning Australian Open champion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

American Kenin, who received a bye into the second round, had no answers to Azarenka's consistency from the baseline and made a string of errors, finishing the match with 22 unforced errors while Azarenka made only four.

Kenin did not create a single opportunity to break the 31-year-old Belarusian while Azarenka won an overwhelming 89per cent of her first serve points at the Foro Italico while converting six of 11 break points.

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)