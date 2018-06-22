Fleetwood battles to two-over 74 in first round in Germany

REUTERS: Tommy Fleetwood could not conjure up his U.S. Open magic as he battled to a two-over-par 74 in the opening round at the BMW International Open in Germany on Thursday.

The Englishman, whose father Pete is serving as his caddie this week, ended the day equal 55th as Sebastien Gros of France held the lead with a 68 in breezy conditions at the Gut Laerchenhof course in Pulheim.

Fleetwood finished runner-up at the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday after a closing 63 that matched the lowest round in U.S. Open history.

After a long wait to find out whether his score would be good enough to win, or earn his way into a playoff, he finished a stroke behind winner Brooks Koepka.

Leader Gros, ranked 104th on the European Tour's points list, headed a group of four by one stroke.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Ian Chadband)

