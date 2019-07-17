Fleetwood boss Barton charged with actual bodily harm

REUTERS: Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has been charged with actual bodily harm over an incident at Barnsley after a match in April between the two League One sides in England's third tier, South Yorkshire police said on Wednesday.

Barton was alleged to have left Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel with "blood pouring from his face" after the game, prompting the club to complain to the English Football League and the Football Association.

Barton had denied allegations that he had assaulted Stendel after police launched an investigation.

"Joseph Barton... has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019," South Yorkshire police said in a statement on their website https://www.southyorks.police.uk/find-out/news-and-appeals/2019/july-2019/man-charged-following-barnsley-football-club-incident.

"On 13 April 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ian Ransom)

