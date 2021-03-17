Flick says Bayern keen to extend good form against Lazio

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said his Bundesliga leaders are determined to continue their good form when they host Lazio and will not take the Italians lightly in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Wednesday.

MUNICH, Germany: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said his Bundesliga leaders are determined to continue their good form when they host Lazio and will not take the Italians lightly in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 game on Wednesday.

European champions Bayern moved towards the quarter-finals by thrashing Lazio 4-1 in the first leg in Rome last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are on a four-match winning run in all competitions and lead the German top-flight by four points after 25 games.

"We've delivered strong performances in the Champions League, as well as in the Bundesliga. Our current aim is to continue on in this manner," Flick told reporters on Tuesday.

"We want to win tomorrow. Especially since we're at home, we really want to win to further build our self-confidence.

"We are not approaching this game expecting that we can just bring it (the win) home. We want to win and to do that we have to perform well because Lazio can play very good football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They know how to score goals so we have to be alert and ready on the field from the start."

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and winger Kingsley Coman are doubtful for the game after missing training due to illness and a muscle problem respectively.

"Kingsley has muscle issues and Manuel has a slight cold," Flick said. "We are hoping both will be on board, but we have to wait to see what happens tonight, especially in Manuel's case, before we decide tomorrow morning."

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)