Florentin Pogba joins MLS champions Atlanta United

REUTERS: Florentin Pogba, older brother of France and Manchester United midfielder Paul, has signed for Atlanta United, the reigning Major League Soccer (MLS) champions announced on Tuesday.

Defender Pogba, a Guinea international, joins the club from Turkish side Genclerbirligi.

"We’re pleased to officially welcome Florentin to our club," Atlanta United technical director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement.

"He's a physical centre back who also has the ability to play with his feet.

"He also brings an immense amount of experience after representing his club and country in various international tournaments and we expect him to compete for playing time on our backline."

Pogba, 28, arrives at a club that has been a quick hit in the top North American league, drawing huge crowds and winning the title in their second season.

The new MLS season starts in March, while Atlanta will also play in the CONCACAF Champions League that starts this month.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney)