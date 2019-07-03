Flores quits as Shanghai coach

Quique Sanchez Flores has resigned as head coach of Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Spaniard, who only took over in December, stepped down from the post citing "personal reasons", according to a post on Shanghai's social media outlet.

Shanghai have enduring a disappointing run under the former Valencia and Watford head coach and are currently 14th in the 16-team Chinese Super League standings.

A 3-0 loss at the hands of Guangzhou Evergrande on Monday evening left Shenhua just one point above the relegation with the season at the halfway point.

