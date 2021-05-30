Fluminense miss penalty in opening day draw with Sao Paulo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Fluminense missed a chance to get their Serie A campaign off to a winning start on Saturday when Nene had a penalty saved in the 0-0 opening day draw at Sao Paulo.

SAO PAULO: Fluminense missed a chance to get their Serie A campaign off to a winning start on Saturday when Nene had a penalty saved in the 0-0 opening day draw at Sao Paulo.

Nene, who joined Fluminense from Sao Paulo in 2019, saw his penalty blocked by goalkeeper Tiago Volpi after 29 minutes of the match at the Morumbi stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were few other clear cut chances in the game that marked the kick off of Brazil’s national league season.

In earlier matches, Bahia beat Santos 3-0 and two newly promoted clubs Cuiaba and Juventude drew 2-2.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Kim Coghill)