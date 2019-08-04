Fluminense strike twice in second half to beat Internacional

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

9 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Fluminense snapped a seven-game Serie A winless streak when two second half goals gave them a 2-1 victory over Internacional in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

SAO PAULO: Fluminense snapped a seven-game Serie A winless streak when two second half goals gave them a 2-1 victory over Internacional in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Yony Gonzalez put Fluminense ahead with a close-range header 12 minutes in the second half and Inter left back Natanael doubled their lead when he deflected a shot past his own keeper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Edenilson pulled one back in stoppage time for Inter, who remain in sixth place in Serie A.

Fluminense moved up a place to 16th in the 20-team table, although they could drop back into the relegation zone if results in Sunday's games go against them.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie, editing by Nick Mulvenney)