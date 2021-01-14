Foden grabs winner as Man City edge out dogged Brighton

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

5 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Manchester City moved to within four points of the Premier League summit as Phil Foden's goal earned them a nervy 1-0 victory over struggling Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

MANCHESTER, England: Manchester City moved to within four points of the Premier League summit as Phil Foden's goal earned them a nervy 1-0 victory over struggling Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday.

Foden's clinical finish just before halftime on a sodden night at the Etihad Stadium proved enough for City to claim a fourth successive league win, but it was far from comfortable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City had chances in the second half to stretch their lead with keeper Robert Sanchez and the woodwork coming to Brighton's rescue but the visitors finished strongly.

The hosts could have eased the tension in stoppage time but substitute Raheem Sterling blazed a penalty over the crossbar.

City held on, however, to move into the top four with 32 points from 16 games, four behind leaders Manchester United and one behind champions Liverpool having played one match less.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Advertisement