Fooball: Relief for Juventus as scans rule out Chiellini muscle injury

ROME: Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has avoided a muscle injury after being forced off during his team's Champions League defeat to Porto, the Serie A club announced on Thursday (Feb 18).

The 36-year-old defender was replaced 35 minutes into the Turin club's 2-1 last 16 first leg defeat in Portugal on Wednesday, but serious issues have been ruled out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Chiellini underwent radiological examinations this morning at the J Medical that excluded muscle injuries to his right calf. His condition will be monitored day by day," a club statement said.

Chiellini barely featured for Juventus for almost four months between October and January due to injury, but has played every minute of the club's last five league games.

Juve are currently fourth in Serie A and will look to bounce back from the disappointing performance in Porto when they host Crotone on Monday.

