Fooball: Two more COVID-19 positives takes South Korea team's case tally to 10

DOHA: Two more members of South Korea's national football team have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the tally to 10, the Korea Football Association (KFA) said.

RB Leipzig striker Hwang Hee-chan and a staff member tested positive following Tuesday's 2-1 victory in a friendly match against Qatar.

Six players and two members of staff had previously tested positive over the weekend before a 3-2 defeat by Mexico.

"Hwang Hee-chan has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be quarantining at home away from the RB Leipzig training centre, and will continue to be tested regularly," the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The national team were based in Austria for both friendly matches.