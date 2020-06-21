Foobtall: Duesseldorf draw with Augsburg, stay on course for playoff

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Fortuna Duesseldorf drew 1-1 with Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday to stay in pole position to secure a relegation playoff spot.

In-form Duesseldorf forward Rouwen Hennings' effort was chalked off by VAR for a foul inside the area before Augsburg took the lead inside 10 minutes.

Florian Niederlechner made a penetrating run on the left wing before curling the ball past goalkeeper Florian Kastenmeier for his 13th league goal of the campaign.

Duesseldorf responded in the 25th minute as Hennings got his name on the scoresheet with a long-range strike.

The hosts held on to move two points clear of 17th-placed Werder Bremen, who lost 3-1 to Mainz 05.

