Football - Jesus double leads Brazil to 3-1 win over Czechs

Brazil's Gabriel Jesus struck two late goals to secure a 3-1 come-from-behind win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday in their final warm-up ahead of the Copa America tournament in June.

PRAGUE: Brazil's Gabriel Jesus struck two late goals to secure a 3-1 come-from-behind win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday in their final warm-up ahead of the Copa America tournament in June.

The five-time world champions were aiming to put Saturday's disappointing 1-1 draw with Panama in Porto behind them but it was the Czechs who initially showed some attacking flair as they created a number of dangerous first-half chances.

Advertisement

The hosts – who made four changes from the side that were thrashed 5-0 by England in their Euro 2020 qualifier on Friday – took the lead in the 37th minute when a deflected pass fell to David Pavelka who shot first-time past keeper Alisson.

Brazil - playing without long-term injury victim Neymar – levelled just after the break when Czech halftime substitute Theodor Gebre Selassie misplaced a pass straight to Robert Firmino who held off a defender and slid the ball into the net.

The visitors continued to turn up the pace and grabbed the lead in the 83rd minute when Brazil substitute David Neres crossed to Jesus, who wrapped up the win in the 90th.

Brazil's match against the Czechs is their last scheduled friendly before they open their Copa America campaign against Bolivia in the group stage in June.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Robert Mueller, Writing by Michael Kahn, Editing by Ken Ferris)