Football: Changes for both Swiss and Turks in must-win game

BAKU: Switzerland shuffled their defence while Turkey refreshed their midfield for their must-win Group A match at the European Championship in Baku on Sunday.

The Swiss, who have one point after their opening two matches, changed their back line formation with Silvan Widmer preferred to Kevin Mbabu, while Fabian Schar was dropped, moving Ricardo Rodríguez into defence and allowing Steven Zuber to come in on the left wing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turkey, who lost to Italy and Wales, have a new-look midfield trio of Kaan Ayhan, Ozan Tufan and Irfan Can, with Hakan Calhanoğlu occupying the left flank. Can comes into the line-up along with Merih Demiral and Mert Muldur.

"We have been disappointing both in defence and attack,” said Turkey coach Senol Gunes on the eve of the game as he warned of changes.

The Swiss should progress with a win while a victorious Turkey would have to wait for the other group outcomes before knowing whether they had advanced to the round of 16.

A draw in Baku would leave both countries eliminated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Italy and Wales meet in the other group match with Italy on six points already and Wales on four.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer; Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (captain), Steven Zuber, Xherdan Shaqiri; Breel Embolo, Haris Seferovic

Turkey: Ugurcan Cakir; Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Kaan Ayhan, Mert Muldur; Ozan Tufan, Hakan Calhanoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci; Cengiz Under, Burak Yilmaz (captain)

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas and Mark Gleeson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)