Football: Poland national team announce departure of coach Brzeczek

WARSAW: Poland manager Jerzy Brzeczek has left his role, the Polish Football Association (PZPN) said on Monday (Jan 18), after what local media reported was a surprise decision by the FA president to part ways.

Appointed to replace Adam Nawalka after Poland crashed out of the 2018 World Cup in the group stage, the 49-year-old was in charge for 24 matches and led his country to qualification for this year's delayed European Championship.

"I invited Jerzy Brzeczek over to my place, we drank coffee, I told him about the parting," PZPN president Zbigniew Boniek was quoted as saying by website sport.pl.

"It is a sad day for me, but I take responsibility for this decision. I thought about things, I have to look at the good of the team."

Boniek will hold a news conference on Thursday in connection with Brzeczek's departure.

Brzeczek took up the role of national coach after a stint in charge of Wisla Plock in Poland's top division.

A midfielder during his playing career, he was part of the team which won a silver medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

Poland topped their group in qualifying for the Euros but came up against tougher opposition in the Nations League, where they finished third in their group behind Italy and Netherlands.

Brzeczek's contract, which was extended in 2020, was due to run until the end of 2021. Poland start their campaign to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in March.