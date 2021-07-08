Football: Saka returns for England, Danes unchanged

England winger Bukayo Saka returned to the starting line-up at the expense of Jadon Sancho for Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark at Wembley.

Saka missed the 4-0 quarter-final win over Ukraine in Rome after picking up a late knock in training but gets the nod from manager Gareth Southgate in a now familiar 4-2-3-1 formation.

The 19-year-old is likely to start on the right flank with captain Harry Kane at centre-forward and Raheem Sterling on the left.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand made no chances from the team that beat Czech Republic 2-1, meaning Mikkel Damsgaard and Kasper Dolberg will combine with Martin Braithwaite in attack and Yussuf Poulsen starts on the bench.

Jens Stryger Larsen keeps his place at right wing-back ahead of Daniel Wass.

Teams:

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Mason Mount; Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane (captain)

Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel; Andreas Christensen, Simon Kjaer (captain), Jannik Vestergaard; Jens Stryger Larsen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, ﻿﻿Joakim Maehle; Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite﻿

