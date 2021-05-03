Football: Slavia Prague grab third Czech league title in a row

PRAGUE: Slavia Prague secured their third Czech league crown in a row on Sunday with five matches to spare, capping a dominant season that delivered the club their 21st title overall.

The club won the Czech First League title before playing their Sunday evening match against Viktoria Plzen after city rivals Sparta Prague drew in their match with Liberec.

Slavia have 75 points, with Jablonec second on 62 having a played a game more, while Sparta are third on 59.

Slavia, who reached the Europa League quarter-finals this season with victories over Leicester City and Rangers, had scored a league-high 75 goals in 29 matches going into Sunday while conceding 16 goals, also the best record in the league.

Slavia have also achieved a league record of 41 matches without loss.

