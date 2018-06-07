Football: 5 great World Cup shocks

It wouldn’t be fun if it all went to plan, would it?



While the punters hate it, every World Cup shock is a fairy tale that warms the cockles of both the football purist and the indifferent neutral.

As Russia 2018 beckons, we can only hope for more than a fair share of upsets from some of the so-called also-rans. Until that happens, here’s a look back at some of the best World Cup turn-ups gone by.



CAMEROON 1 ARGENTINA 0 (1990)



Advertisement

Forward Francois Omam-Biyick from Cameroon scores on a header as Argentinian defenders Nestor Lorenzo (left) and Juan Simon look on during the World Cup opening match between Cameroon and Argentina. (Photo: AFP)

Defending champions Argentina swaggered onto the pitch at Milan’s San Siro stadium for Italia 90’s opener thinking all they had to do to win was turn up and play. Their opponents: A ragtag medley of seasoned pros and undercooked amateurs from Cameroon.

The South Americans have long been considered among football’s most streetwise sides. But they finally met their match in the west Africans, who not only were cruising for a bruising, they … well… pretty much kicked lumps out of Maradona and co.

As a spectacle, this encounter was pure bedlam.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cameroon’s high-kicking, wild-tackling, anything goes approach saw them end the turgid match with nine men on the pitch.

But before all that, Francois Omam Biyick salmon leapt and headed past the bamboozled Nery Pumpido (now that’s a name) for the winning goal to send the newly converted, underdog-rooting fans in the stands into raptures.



NORTH KOREA 1 ITALY 0 (1966)



In a week when North Korea is set to make international headlines, it’s worth remembering the thrilling exploits of our Stalinist pals at the 1966 World Cup.

After an expected loss in their tournament opener, they came up against the might of Italy in Middlesbrough.

Asia’s sole representatives (surprisingly) sparkled with their adventurous play and took the lead when Pak Doo Ik, a 24-year-old army corporal, scored with a decisive strike.

In 2002, Pak returned to the scene of his country’s greatest World Cup triumph with seven remaining survivors of that legendary side.

Ayresome Park stadium had by then made way for a housing complex, but in a remarkable tribute by sculptor Neville Gabie, a bronze football boot imprint marks the exact spot from where Pak struck his shot.

“When I scored that goal the people of Middlesbrough took us to their hearts. I learnt that playing football can improve diplomatic relations and promote peace,” said Pak during his UK visit.

Trump, Kim, over to you.



USA 1 ENGLAND 0 (1950)

Joe Gaetjens is carried aloft after scoring the only goal in the USA's momentous 1-0 win over England at the 1950 World Cup. (Photo: AP)

After skipping the first three editions, England finally arrived onto football’s biggest stage in Brazil. And they brought with them the country’s first golden generation.

With names like Stanley Matthews, Stan Mortensen, Jackie Milburn, Billy Wright, Alf Ramsey, Wilf Mannion and Tom Finney they easily ranked among the World Cup favourites.

They strutted onto the pitch in their opener and duly dispatched Chile 2-0. Easy peasy, this World Cup lark. Or so they thought.

But their campaign soon fell apart as they succumbed 1-0 to minnows USA in Belo Horizonte.

The American amateurs fielded a team comprising a hearse driver, a postman and a dishwasher. England bossed the opening exchanges, but were felled by the sudsy striker Joe Gaetjens in the 38th minute.

A subsequent loss to Spain saw England on an early flight home from the tournament.

In a grisly coda, Haitian-born Gaetjens was disappeared by the regime of dictator Baby Doc Duvalier in 1964.



ALGERIA 2 WEST GERMANY 1 (1982)





With Tunisia notching Africa’s first ever World Cup win in Argentina four years earlier, the bar was set at a decent height for their neighbours to emulate.

In a group that also had Austria and Chile, few would have bet on the shock to have come in the opener between Algeria and West Germany.



“If we lose this match I will throw myself into the Mediterranean Sea,” Jupp Derwall, the overly bullish West German coach, harrumphed.



But the north Africans proved to be stern opponents and after a goalless first half, the game sprung to life in the second period.

The Desert Foxes took the lead in the 54th minute through legend Rabah Madjer before Lakhdar Belloumi scored the winner a minute after Karl-Heinz Rummenigge’s 67th-minute equaliser.

West Germany went on to be involved in a couple of controversial matches that saw them stumble, fumble and hack their way to the final, where they lost to Italy.

BRAZIL 1 GERMANY 7 (2014)



Plucky underdogs? Germany? Well, not quite. But this annihilation of 2014 hosts Brazil – a five-time tournament winner – must rank among football’s most extraordinary events.

The selecao were far from a vintage crop for their first World Cup on home soil in 64 years, but expectations were still sky high. For the Brazilian public, the semi-final against the Germans was a mere formality en route to winning the tournament.

But 30 minutes into their semi-final in Belo Horizonte, the country was collectively pulling their jaws off the floor. Brazil were 5-0 down, torn asunder by a blitzkrieg like no other.

Soon, in the second half, they went seven goals behind; and the home fans were now defiantly applauding the Germans.

The Brazilians scored a consolation to make it 7-1, but the purring precision strikes of their opponents early on in the game make this one of the World Cup's most eye-popping chapters.

Catch all 64 World Cup matches via Toggle’s 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia Pass at a one-time price of S$112.35. The prices are inclusive of GST and includes either a free six-month Toggle Prime plan, or a 12-month MUTV and Chelsea TV plan.

