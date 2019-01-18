Football: AC Milan coach Gattuso banned for Italian Super Cup ref protest

MILAN: AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was on Thursday (Jan 17) handed a one-game touchline ban for angrily confronting the referee after his side's Italian Super Cup final defeat to Juventus in Saudi Arabia midweek.

Gattuso, 41, angrily confronted officials for not awarding a penalty for a foul by Juventus's German midfielder Emre Can on Andrea Conti late in his side's 1-0 defeat in Jeddah.

The Lega Serie A on Thursday banned the former AC Milan and Italian international midfielder and imposed a €15,000 (US$17,000) fine.

Gattuso was punished for "shouting at the referee in a threatening manner and challenging his decisions, as well as having subsequently, while waiting for the prize-giving ceremony, addressed further offensive words and insinuations towards the referee".

AC Milan club doctor Mario Brozzi has also been banned until Feb 4 for making "seriously insulting, offensive remarks in an arrogant, derogatory manner towards one of his own players," which referee Luca Banti noted in his match report.

Gattuso will miss AC Milan's Serie A trip to Genoa on Monday as the Italian league returns after a three-week break.

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie will also miss that game after his red card awarded after consultation with VAR, along with teammates Alessio Romagnoli and Davide Calabria for yellow-card accumulations.

Juventus's Miralem Pjanic will also be suspended for his team's visit by Chievo.