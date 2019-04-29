Football: AC Milan's Champions League hopes hit by Torino defeat

REUTERS: AC Milan’s hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League suffered a setback after they were beaten 2-0 by Torino on Sunday, their first Serie A defeat to the Turin club since November 2001.

An Andrea Belotti penalty and Alex Berenguer strike in the second half put Walter Mazzarri’s side in charge before Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli was sent off late on for dissent.

The win lifted Torino to 56 points, level with Milan, but the Turin club move ahead of Gennaro Gattuso’s side and Atalanta into fifth place due to their superior head-to-head record over both sides.

Roma currently occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot on 58 points, but Atalanta (56) have the chance to overtake them by beating Udinese on Monday.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)