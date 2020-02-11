Football: Adailton own goal hands Ulsan point in Asian Champions League

HONG KONG: FC Tokyo had to settle for a share of the points against former champions Ulsan Hyundai on Tuesday (Feb 11) as Adailton's own goal saw the Japanese side held to a 1-1 draw in the opening round of group games in the 2020 Asian Champions League.

Diego Oliveira had given Kenta Hasegawa's side the lead 64 minutes into the game when he slipped the ball between the legs of Ulsan goalkeeper Jo Su-huk only for his fellow Brazilian to head Sin Jin-ho's free kick into his own goal eight minutes from time.

The pair shared the points in their opening Group F meeting, with the clash between Perth Glory and Shanghai Shenhua postponed by the Asian Football Confederation due to the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Beijing Guoan and FC Seoul's encounter in Group E has also been pushed back while Melbourne Victory picked up the three points from their clash with Thai Premier League champions Chiangrai United.

Former Sweden international Ola Toivonen scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, Bafetimbi Gomis called on his Al Hilal team mates to up their game after the defending champions sealed a 2-0 win over Iranian debutants Shahr Khodro in their opening Group B match on Monday.

Gomis scored Al Hilal's second in the 69th minute after Andre Carillo had given Razvan Lucescu's side the lead seconds before halftime and the Saudis share top spot in the group with Uzbekistan's Pakhtakor following their 2-1 win over Shabab Al Ahli of the United Arab Emirates.

"We have to improve and the most important thing is that we won tonight," said the Frenchman.

"It's a positive to have a strong start in the competition as we know that all the teams will try to defeat us.

"We have a lot of confidence that we can win the title again. We have a great group of players and an impressive coach who played a vital role in our success."

In Group A, Rim Chang-woon's last minute goal earned Al Wahda of the UAE a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli while Iraqi side Al Shorta drew 1-1 with Esteghlal from Iran.

